Kisses Delavin gets a daily allowance of P1000 but spends only P100 per week

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Kisses Delavin shares on Boy Abunda’s Youtube channel “The Purple Chair Interview” how she is given P1000 per day by her parents as she studied in Manila.

Delavin is an only child and considered the miracle child of her parents.

Out of the eight pregnancies of her mother, she was the only one who survived.

She shared in the interview with the “King of Talk” Boy Abunda how sheltered her life was and how she managed not to act and be a spoiled brat.

During her college years in Manila, she shared that she was given a daily allowance of P1,000 by her parents.

“So sina mommy and daddy pinapabaonan ako ng 1000 per day sa La Salle, pero I think I would spend mga 100, one week na yun. It’s an adjustment na, of course, you have to consider your friends din, pero I always make sure I don’t spend too much,” she said.

(So mommy and daddy would give me an allowance of P1000 per day (when I was still studying) in La Salle, but I think I would spend only P100 a week. It’s an adjustment, of course, you have to also consider your friends, but I always make sure that I don’t spend too much.)

The Masbate-native said that she was not “kuripot” just wise in handling her finances as she was taught by her parents.

/dbs