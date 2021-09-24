CCPO exec: No more COVID-19 cases among Cebu City cops

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are no more coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases among the Cebu City policemen following the 11 positive cases they recorded on September 14.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that 8 out of the 11 police personnel, who tested positive were already back to their normal duties last week.

The remaining three police personnel already recovered from the threat of the virus just this week.

Over this, Parilla said that the city’s police force were reminded not to be complacent and to strictly follow the minimum health protocols, especially that they were prone to the transmission as they were assigned in the field monitoring the safety of the residents.

Last August, the local police, together with other augmented personnel from other police units, were deployed on the streets to regularly check and monitor the interior areas of the city.

Some were assigned to man quarantine control points, do random inspection of Public Utility Vehicles (PUVs) and interior areas in their areas of jurisdiction.

Parilla said that these policemen would remain in their respective posts until further notice.

Also, Parilla said that at least 50 personnel of the 1,068 total force of the CCPO had remained unvaccinated.

However, he said that these were those who had existing health conditions and pregnant women whose doctors did not allow them to receive their COVID-19 jabs yet.

This meant, he said, that they already surpassed their 90 percent target to vaccinate their personnel.

They are now 95 percent fully vaccinated.

