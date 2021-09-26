What is life now for Marc Logan? Read on

Cebu City, Philippines—“Meron akong kwento! Halina’t pakinggan ninyo ako!”

(I have a story! Come and listen to me!)

Sounds familiar?

That’s the famous jingle we all know and love because Marc Logan is here!

The perky and happy broadcaster we love because of his funny antics on air and the stories that brighten up our day.

In the new episode of Round the Clock of the LX2 Enterainment, Marc Logan shares a quick rundown of his daily life in the new normal.

“Ang ka-partner pa lage nang sang journalist or media man ay kape, kahit wa lang pandesal basta’t may kape ok na aka dun,” he said.

(The partner always of one journalist or media man is coffee, even if there is no pandesal but there is coffee, I am okay with that.)

After grabbing a cup of coffee, Logan now tends to his job as an assignments editor.

“I am an assignments editor. I handle reporters. Daily basis meron na dapat akong foresight kung anong mangyayari ngayong araw na to,” he adds.

(I am an assignments editor. I handle reporters. On a daily basis, I should have foresignt on what will happen on this day.)

Logan handles the traffic, entertainment and features segment for TV Patrol.

He also takes pride of being the host of the longest running segment on new television, “Mga Kwento ni Marc Logan.”

The segment has been running for 25 years now and is shown every Friday on TV Patrol.

After doing his duties as a mediaman, he now tends to the needs of his family at home.

He sometimes cooks dinner for the family, puts his children to sleep and makes sure to bond with them on a daily basis.

This veteran broadcast journalist, who is known for his satirical “infotainment”, is also into Tiktok and vlogging today.

Logan is indeed a staple name and a very familiar voice we always want to hear.

/dbs