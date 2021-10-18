Filbasket moves to Subic from Batangas due to COVID-19 restrictions

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The much-awaited kickoff of the inaugural season of the Filipino Basketball League or FilBasket will be moved to another venue due to COVID-19 restrictions.

From Splendido in Laurel, Batangas, the league will be moved to the Subic Bay gymnasium that is owned by the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA).

“The Filbasket inaugural tournament will be moved to the Subic Bay Gymnasium, due to the MGCQ status in the area. Thank you for your enthusiasm and patience mga ka-Filbasket. We also want the league to start as soon as possible. The team is working hard to make this league a reality for everyone,” said a post of Filbasket on its Facebook page on October 16, 2021.

However, the kickoff of the league that features 11 teams has yet to be determined.

“Please standby for the announcement of the opening date, we have recently received the approval of the SBMA (Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority) to start the league, and we’re in close coordination with the Regional IATF,” the Filbasket post stated.

The 11 teams competing are AICC Manila, Burlington EOG Sports, Davao Occidental Tigers-Cocolife, FSD Army Makati, Medical Depot, MTrans Buracai De Laiya- BCTA, Muntinlupa Defenders, Nueva Ecija Besprens, Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors, and the San Juan Knights- Go For Gold.

Among the players that will be seen in action are Cebuano talents such as Patrick Jan Cabahug, Shaq Imperial, Reeve Ugsang, and Dawn Ochea who all play for Medical Depot.

/dbs

