Bakuna Para ni Suki: 428 people, mostly vendors jabbed in Mandaue public market

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — More than 400 individuals mostly vendors in Mandaue City were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

The city’s “Bakuna Para Ni Suki” program for public market vendors was conducted at the market’s second floor.

Edgar Seno, Mandaue City Public Market administrator, said 428 individuals were vaccinated and most of them were vendors.

Seno said though the program had targeted public market vendors, they also vaccinated individuals, who went to the market because they wanted to be inoculated there.

This is now the third time that the program was conducted.

Seno said during the first two implementation of the program, only around 180 were vaccinated.

The market has around 3,000 vendors, of whom only around 600 were vaccinated.

Leonora Arcaba, one of the vendors who got vaccinated, said she decided to get vaccinated because she now understood better the importance of getting inoculated.

Flora Candido, a Mandaue resident, said she was not able to get vaccinated before because she was scared of the hearsays and news she was hearing.

She said the reason for her getting inoculated was to protect herself and her family against the virus.

/dbs

