FACES OF CEBU: Kalvin Josh Magallon, junior high school student vaccinated against COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 500 minors, accompanied by their parents, trooped to a university in downtown Cebu City to finally get the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

One of them was Kalvin Josh Magallon, whose fearlessness over injections, and eagerness to go back in his classroom by getting the jab won the hearts of netizens.

The rollout of pediatric vaccination here began last November 8, 2021, with 500 children, including Kalvin, being among the first batch scheduled to receive the shots.

Kalvin said he was excited to get vaccinated, adding that seeing his family members getting the protection also led him not only to believe in its effectiveness.

The 13-year-old junior high school student clung to the hope that vaccination is the key for the return of face-to-face classes and playing outside.

“(Nagpabakuna ko) para maka face-to-face and maka-laag sad mi,” said Kalvin.

He was all smiles after he received his first dose of the vaccine, and even proudly told reporters how he was not afraid at the sight of a needle and a syringe.

In jest, Kalvin said his mother’s spank would have been more painful.

“Dili siya sakit kay mas sakit pa ang bunal ni mama,” said Kalvin with a light laugh.

(It’s not painful, mom’s spanking is more painful.)

Josephine, Kalvin’s mother, said he was also proud that his son did not hesitate when told to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Protection man gyud na para nila,” said Josephine.

(It’s for their protection.)

Cebu City has vaccinated over 14,000 minors, age 12 to 15 years old, against COVID-19.

