Mandaue DRRMO deploys more personnel, equipment in risk areas

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCDRRMO) has deployed personnel and disaster equipment to risk areas in the city.

Mandaue City together with other localities in Cebu Island has been placed under storm signal No. 4 due to typhoon #Odette.

Buddy Alain Ybañez, MCDRRMO head, said the 27 barangays had been divided into clusters, and they had already deployed their personnel and some of their disaster equipment to the clusters.

On Thursday morning, some of their personnel and equipment were deployed at the 6.5 relocation site in Barangay Paknaan which is one of the city’s flood-prone areas.

Ybañez said they decided to station at the 6.5 relocation site because they may be more individuals to be evacuated because the are is near the Butuanon River.

“Dili lang didto sa 6.5 ta nagconcentrate sa personnel, all over the City of Mandaue nagconcentrate ta sa mga personnel gani lang ang AFP nga truck adto nato gibutang dapit sa ilaha kay basin naay mas daghan kinahanglan ievacuate,” said Ybañez.

(We are not just concentrating our personnel at 6.5, we are concentrating our personnel all over the city, but we are putting on standby the AFP truck in that area because more people might be needed to be evacuated there.)

He said that eventhough they conducted pre-emptive evacuations, they would not want to be complacent.

With the clusters, it would make them respond to incidents faster.

The city has been assisted by the Philippine National Police, Philippine Army, Bureau of Fire and Protection, and Coast Guard.

The CDRRMO has been under red alert status since Wednesday night.

All their personnel and disaster equipment are on standby.

