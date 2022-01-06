Celebrities

The 22 things about Derek Ramsay as a husband

By: January 06, 2022

CEBU, Philippines—Ellen Adarna-Ramsay gave her followers a glimpse of how Derek Ramsay is as a husband.

On Thursday, January 6, 2021, Ellen posted this on her Instagram stories using the Instagram questions feature.

A netizen asked the newlywed celebrity about her personal relationship with Derek now as a married couple.

The sexy Cebuana actress answered a follower’s question by listing at least 22 things about Derek as a husband.

After being married to Derek for almost two months now, Ellen described him as:

  1. Sweet
  2. Caring
  3. Can crack my back pwede ng chiro and masahista
  4. Fun
  5. Funny
  6. Entertaining
  7. Annoying person I can’t live without
  8. Testosterone overload
  9. Kapoi ka lalis
  10. My overgrown muscular toddler
  11. Super hyper
  12. Balanced
  13. Lami kung magsiga akong mata
  14. Lami sad kung mag piyong
  15. Humot
  16. Wai buot
  17. Driven
  18. Half focus half adhd
  19. Turns off the lights for me
  20. Opens the door for me all the  time
  21. Tough
  22. Talkative

Ellen uploaded a selfie with Derek along with her long list. 

The pair was on their way to Derek’s golf game. 

It was on November 11, 2021, when the celebrity couple tied the knot.

