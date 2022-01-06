The 22 things about Derek Ramsay as a husband

CEBU, Philippines—Ellen Adarna-Ramsay gave her followers a glimpse of how Derek Ramsay is as a husband.

On Thursday, January 6, 2021, Ellen posted this on her Instagram stories using the Instagram questions feature.

A netizen asked the newlywed celebrity about her personal relationship with Derek now as a married couple.

The sexy Cebuana actress answered a follower’s question by listing at least 22 things about Derek as a husband.

After being married to Derek for almost two months now, Ellen described him as:

Sweet Caring Can crack my back pwede ng chiro and masahista Fun Funny Entertaining Annoying person I can’t live without Testosterone overload Kapoi ka lalis My overgrown muscular toddler Super hyper Balanced Lami kung magsiga akong mata Lami sad kung mag piyong Humot Wai buot Driven Half focus half adhd Turns off the lights for me Opens the door for me all the time Tough Talkative

Ellen uploaded a selfie with Derek along with her long list.

The pair was on their way to Derek’s golf game.

It was on November 11, 2021, when the celebrity couple tied the knot.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay tie the knot in dreamy sunset wedding

Ellen Adarna shares snaps from her bridal shower

Derek Ramsay: ‘Waking up to this beautiful woman every morning is such a blessing’

Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay to get married this year, recall their ‘awkward’ first kiss