IN PHOTOS: Cebu City Fire Office puts spotlight on women personnel

CEBU, Philippines — The Cebu City Fire Office highlighted its women personnel in a photoshoot to celebrate Women’s Month 2022.

“A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong women” ~ Melinda Gates ~

Cebu City Fire Office is one with the nation in the observance of women’s month! #WomensMonth2022 #ccfoletsgo,” BFP R7 Cebu City Fire Office said on its post.

Here are some of the photos of these beautiful and strong women.

Presidential Proclamation No. 227 declares the observance of the Month of March as Women’s Role in History Month. This highlights the “contributions which Filipino women of every class, religion and ethnic background have made to the growth and strength of the nation in countless recorded and unrecorded ways.”

“We Make Change Work for Women” was the theme for National Women’s Month since 2017.

In 2017, the Philippine Commission on Women Board Members and Inter-Agency Technical Working Group identified the theme which shall be used from 2017-2022.

According to the PCW, this highlights the empowerment of women as active contributors to and claimholders of development.

