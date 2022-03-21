Bars, nightclubs in Cebu City warned: Maintain peace and order or face closure

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama warned bars and nightclubs to maintain peace and order in their establishments or else they may face closure.

This after street fights have been reported in the city outside bars and nightclubs since the lifting of the curfew.

“I will be calling them (establishments for) every convergence. I will be reminded to bring to them nga naa gyoy kagubot kung walay magbuot. Kung ikaw ang tag-iya sa establisemento, dili pwede nga wala kay plano kay kung wala kay plano, sirad-an ka nako,” said the mayor.

(I will be calling them (establishments for) every convergence. I will be reminded to bring to them that there is trouble if no one will mind them. If you are the owner of the establishment, you should have a plan because if you don’t have a plan then we will shut you down.)

Rama said he would not be bringing back the curfew even if these incidents occur because the goal was for the city to return back the economy.

With the reopening comes new problems such as the problems of peace and order and so the city must be prepared to handle the situation.

He instructed the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to do their jobs and increase the police visibility in areas that are active at night such as in Salinas Drive where a brawl occurred recently.

“Duha ra gyoy padulngan nato, go back to Jurassic or make our iron fist felt. The police should their job,” he said.

(There are two ways that we are headed, go back to Jurassic or make our iron fist felt. The police should do their job.)

Finally, the mayor said the adult residents should conduct themselves properly and be responsible for their actions. After all, any untoward conduct can be grounds for apprehension.

Rama said that every resident should have this shared responsibility in keeping the city safe and peaceful.

RELATED STORIES

Rama: No need for police intervention over tensions in Carbon

Cebu City ‘rumble’: Police turn probe on bar after ‘brawlers’ settled differences amicably

Crime prevention is CCPO’s top priority under Alert Level 1

Alert Level 1: Cebu City establishments to return to 100% capacity

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy