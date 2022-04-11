Sarok Weavers stay on top after outlasting Crusaders in PSL U-21 tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Consolacion Sarok Weavers survived a nerve-racking showdown against the KSB Iligan Crusaders,76-69, in the ongoing Pilipinas Super League (PSL) U-21 Aspirants Division Invitational Cup on Monday, April 11, 2021, at the Manuel Roxas Sports Complex in Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte.

The Sarok Weavers now have a 5-1 (win-loss) slate to take the solo lead in the eight-team tournament.

The BYB Kapatagan Buffalos are currently in second place with a 4-2 (win-loss) record, after winning their game earlier today against the ARQ Builders-Lapu-Lapu City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the Crusaders suffered their third defeat with two wins in hand.

Sarok Weavers’ shooting guard Gyle Patrick Montaño led his team’s scoring with 20 points along with 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. He scored 11 points, almost half of it from the charity stripe in the final period which was very crucial to his team’s victory.

Big man Rojan Montemayor scored 14 along with 13 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal for Consolacion while John Paolo Dalumpines and Rovello Robles each scored 10.

Earl Laniton and Geric Cañete each scored 16 for KSB Iligan while Algeroh Benitez got 11. Laniton also tallied 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals while Cañete had 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

Consolacion led by as much as 23 points,37-14, in the middle of the second period, and managed to seal the first half with a commanding, 21-point lead, 44-23.

However, in the second half, KSB Iligan started nibbling the lead down to 10, and finally cut it to a single digit,42-51, from making two free throws after John Paolo Dalumpines committed an unsportsmanlike foul.

Consolacion entered the final period clinging to an eight-point lead,55-47.

Both teams had a chess match in the entire stretch of the final period that resulted to the game being tied four times and four lead changes.

Iligan managed to grab the lead,63-62, after Algeroh Benitez scored a putback from Laniton’s missed layup with 3:52 remaining.

The game was tied at 65-all with three minutes left after Montaño scored a breakaway layup from a turnover. Montemayor then handed Consolacion the lead,67-65, with 2:42 remaining from Neon Chavez’s drop pass in the painted area.

Laniton cut the lead to one,66-67, after splitting his two free throws. Dalumpines also split his free throws, giving back Consolacion a two-point lead,68-66.

Montaño then sank both his two crucial free throws,70-66, with 1:31 left, giving Consolacion a four-point lead.

KSB had several chances to cut the lead, but Consolacion’s defensive prowess prevailed. An offensive foul on Laniton with 50 seconds left gave Consolacion a five-point lead,72-66, after Montaño converted one of his two free throws.

Cañete managed to score a three-point shot to pull them within three points,69-72, with 48 seconds left.

However, Dalumpines answered it right away with a tear-drop shot, giving Consolacion a five-point cushion,74-69, lead with 32.4 seconds remaining.

KSB Iligan’s Kerwin Binayao could have made it a one-possession game but he missed both his free throws with 25 seconds left.

Chavez then made both his free throws,76-69, to seal their victory.

The Sarok Weavers still got the win despite losing Matthew Flores, who rolled his ankle, in the second period of the game.

Aside from that the Sarok Weavers’ Keaton Clyde Taburnal also did not suit up for today’s game due to an apparent injury.

The Sarok Weavers return into action on Sunday, April 17, 2022, against the Iligan City Archangels at 3:00 PM. KSB Iligan takes on the Archangels on Wednesday at 3:00 PM.

BOX SCORES:

CONSOLACION (76)- Montaño 20, Montemayor 14, Dalumpines 10, Robles 10, Chavez 8, Maglasang 7, Flores 3, Sabanal 3, Gonzaga 1.

KSB ILIGAN (69)- Laniton 16, Cañete 16, Benitez 11, Gonzales 5, Binayao 4, Albarece 4, Dela Piedra 3, Caduyac 3, Cabili 2, Bustamante 2, Ramil 2, Lanuza 1.

RELATED STORIES

Kapatagan Buffalos score a win against shocked Lapu-Lapu Chiefs

Sarok Weavers beat Chiefs in all Cebuano teams showdown in PSL U-21 tourney

Bukidnon Cowboys hand Consolacion Sarok Weavers first loss in PSL U-21 tourney

Lapu-Lapu Chiefs log nail-biting win against Iligan Crusaders in PSL U-21 hoops tourney

Consolacion Sarok Weavers off to flying start in PSL U-21 hoops

Consolacion Sarok Weavers join PSL U-21 hoops

Sarok Weavers rout Kingfishers in PSL Under-21 hoops tourney

Lapu-Lapu Chiefs’ U-21 team ready for PSL debut against Iligan Crusaders

PSL commissioner Marc Pingris vows harsh penalties for game-fixing

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy