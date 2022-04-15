Liloan police have person of interest in Jubay robbery

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Liloan police have a person of interest in the robbery incident that happened last April 9, 2022 in Barangay Jubay.

Police Major Ramil Morpos, Liloan Police Station chief, said that they already had a person of interest among the six robbers.

Morpos said that this person of interest was caught in one of the footage of a CCTV of an establishment.

“Naa na tay person of interest pero ako lang na gitan-aw sa CCTV. At least mapakita nato sa biktima. Ang gisulti sa biktima unom pero naa tay usa (POI),” Morpos said.

(We now have a person of interest, but I only found it at the CCTV. At least, we can show this to the victim. What the victim said that there were six people. Now, we have a person of interest (POI) out of the six robbers.)

With this, he refused to provide more details.

He also said that they had asked the assistance of the Provincial Cybercrime Unit to enhance the security footage they recovered.

When this would be done, Morpos said that they would show the footage of this person of interest to the victim so that he could confirm if this person was one of the people who robbed his house.

READ: Liloan robbery: Cops turn to CCTVs to identify armed men, who barged into resident’s house

At least six armed men forcibly entered a house where Clark Condino, 21, and three others lived on the midnight of April 9.

Investigation showed that the six armed robbers, upon entering the house, shouted that they were looking for Edward.

But when they failed to find this Edward, Morpos said that the robbers took the victims’ P8,000 cash, a laptop, cell phones and a bag containing various things.

They then took Condino with them and they left on an Isuzu Crosswind. Condino was later asked to disembark from the vehicle at a road in Barangay Poblacion in Liloan town, which was a few kilometers away from Condino’s house.

Morpos said that a witness also saw the victim disembark from the robbers’ vehicle.

However, he said that nobody saw the plate number of the car that the robbers used during the crime.

Morpos said that they had also intensified their checkpoints to implement the Comelec gun ban, especially since these robbers were armed.

He also said that they had confiscated firearms today, April 15, but he did not elaborate further on this.

Morpos also said most of the firearms that they had confiscated were usually taken from drug suspects during buy-bust operations.

He also assured the public not to worry because the robbery incident was an isolated case.

Morpos further appealed to the public to inform them right away if they would notice someone acting suspiciously so they could respond immediately.

RELATED STORIES

2 notorious swindlers arrested on Good Friday in Catmon

Cebu City police turn to CCTVs in the hopes of identifying assailant in taxi driver robbery, stabbing

Robbers stab another taxi driver in Cebu on Maundy Thursday

Robbers attack taxi driver, cut his tongue

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy