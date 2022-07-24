PRO-7 chief: P15.7M drugs seized in 2 days in C. Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Simultaneous police operations for two days yielded P15.7 million worth of illegal drugs and led to the arrest of 214 drug personalities in Central Visayas.

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) chief, said in a statement that the 182 anti-illegal drug operations were conducted during the July 22 and 23 Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations (SACLEO) in the region.

PRO-7 Chief Vega said that they confiscated 1.7 kilos of ‘shabu’ worth P11,736,936 and at least 33 kilos of marijuana worth P4 million.

“The accomplishments highlight the vitality for the public to provide essential information and ensure police enforcement,” Vega said.

They seized 1.7 kilos of ‘shabu’ worth P11,736,936 and at least 33 kilos of marijuana worth P4 million.

Aside from that, police also arrested 261 individuals for illegal gambling and 21 persons were also caught possessing loose firearms.

They also confiscated 23 firearms and explosives in the operations.

Three most wanted persons in Cebu were also arrested in Cebu City among the 245 wanted persons, who were arrested after served warrants of arrest during the operation in the region.

These were Ryle Marilit Sadili, 18, Alvin Dinawanao, 35, and Julio Pondar Taborada, 59.

Sadili was arrested in Sitio Taytayan, Barangay Buhisan in Cebu City on Friday morning, July 22, 2022.

Dinawanao was served a warrant of arrest for illegal drugs in Sitio Kawayan in Sambag II in Cebu City also on July 22.

Taborada was also arrested on the same day in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City where he was served a warrant of arrest for a case of rape.

PRO-7 Chief Vega directed the region’s policemen to continue monitoring and arrested these wanted individuals.

“Sa mga patuloy na nagtatago sa awtoridad, hahabulin namin kayo at pananagutin sa nagawa ninyong krimen,” he said.

(To those, who are hiding from the authorities, we will pursue you and let you answer for the crimes that you had done.)

RELATED STORIES

‘Nanay’, 64, caught with P7.4M shabu in Consolacion buy-bust operation

P4M worth of marijuana plants uprooted in Toledo City; cultivators escaped

P3.1-M worth of ‘shabu’ seized in separate Cebu drug busts

Intensified anti-illegal drugs campaign in Lapu-Lapu yields P247.2M of shabu in less than two months

Cordova robbery: Man, teener, who stole guard’s shotgun to buy drugs, nabbed

P111M worth of shabu sezied in one day in Central Visayas

Crackdown on illegal drugs still a priority for Cebu City

Dela Rosa, Escudero hope Bongbong Marcos’ Sona will touch on drugs, economy

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy