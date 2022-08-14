Vitor to fight for WBO belt against Yupang of Thailand in Kumong Bol-anon 7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former ALA Boxing Gym standout Virgel “Valiente” Vitor lands a big fight on September 9, 2022’s “Kumong Bol-anon 7” in Bohol, Philippines.

This as he fights for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight title against Arnon Yupang of Thailand. It was announced by the WBO International and Asia Pacific on its Facebook page on Friday, August 12, 2022.

The 25-year-old Vitor of Tagbilaran City, Bohol built his young career back when the ALA Boxing Gym was still operating. He holds a record of 18 wins with 11 knockouts and only lost 2 fights.

His last two victories were nothing short of being impressive. He knocked out Jecker Buhawe last June 10 in Tagbilaran City and a month later, scored a technical knockout against Ivor Lastrilla in the same place in the undercard of Kumong Bol-anon fight card.

Vitor’s two defeats came from Carlo Demecillo in 2015 in Cebu City, during his second year as a pro. His second defeat was in 2019 against the more experienced Mark Anthony Geraldo in Tagbilaran City. Vitor got knocked out losing his bid to win the Philippine super bantamweight title.

After his defeat against Geraldo, Vitor went on winning his last five bouts in impressive fashion.

Meanwhile, Yupang is also a rising prospect like Vitor in Thailand. He has a record of 9-2 (win-loss) with three knockouts. He is the former WBA Asia South featherweight champion.

This will be Yupang’s first time to fight outside Thailand. He won hist most previous bout, against fellow Thai Taweechai Juntarasuk via a six-round unanimous decision last June.

/dbs

