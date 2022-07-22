Kumong Bol-anon VI: Siesmundo, Carcedo ready for tomorrow’s WBF title fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Kumong Bol-Anon VI takes centerstage tomorrow, Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Barangay Cogon gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol with PMI Boxing Stable’s Antonio Siesmundo taking on Jhunrick Carcedo for the WBF Asia Pacific super lightweight title in the main event.

Siesmundo and Carcedo both passed the official weigh-in on Friday after tipping the scales at 138-pounds and 139lbs respectively, to make their ten-rounder regional title bout happen.

The 27-year-old Siesmundo of Ubay, Bohol will try to extend his back-to-back winning streak by facing Carcedo in the main event of the fight card. He holds a record of 8 wins with 7 knockouts and 3 defeats, while Carcedo has 7-1 (win-loss) record with an impressive 7 knockouts.

In the co-main event, Regie Suganob will face his first foreign opponent in Indonesian Asyer Aluman in the co-main event. The 23-year-old Suganob, the reigning IBF youth flyweight champion, and Aluman both weighed in at 113 lbs to make their 10-rounder duel happen.

Suganob is unbeaten at 10-0 (win-loss) with three knockouts while Aluman from Kanete, Indonesia has a record of 3-2-1 (win-loss-draw) with 2 knockouts.

Meanwhile, Villamor Boxing Gym pugs in Reymart Tagacanao and Christian Balunan are also featured in the fight card. Tagacanao will face Joenel Francisco, while Balunan against Wenlyn Rosales in non-title bouts.

The rest of the fight card pits Eric Polgo versus Jason Tinampay, John May Acope vs. Pablito Balidio, Mervin Lulu vs. Rodel Suganob, Ivor Lastrilla vs. Virgil Vitor, and Virgelio Silvano vs. Angilou Dalogdog.

