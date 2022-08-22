Dreamers of Davao end elimination round with a thrilling win against Kingfishers of CDO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Davao Occidental Dreamers wrapped up their elimination round campaign in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U VisMin leg with a thrilling win against the Sealcor Cagayan De Oro Kingfishers, 79-77, on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Sawang Calero, Cebu City.

The Dreamers finished the elimination round with a near-flawless win-loss record of eight wins and one loss in the 10-team tournament.

They are tied with the Consolacion Sarok Weavers in the team standings and have already secured their respective playoffs berth. The PSL officials have yet to reveal the final playoff pairing of the VisMin leg.

Samonte tows Dreamers

During the game, Marvin Samonte stepped up for Davao Occidental by leading the team with his double-double performance. He scored 14 points, and grabbed 10 rebounds, with 2 assists.

Lawrence Angeles had 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists. Christian Malano and Limuel Tampus each scored 10 points.

Bling Sanexes Murillo led Cagayan de Oro with 21 points, 2 rebounds, and five assists. Angelo Mercado had 14 markers and 4 boards.

The Dreamers led as much as 13 points in the game, 23-10, in the first period, but Cagayan de Oro fought back, cutting the lead to just two, 38-40 in the second period.

Davao Occidental restored order in the third period when they built another commanding lead of 12 points, 60-48, with 3:00 left.

Not quitting on the game, the Kingfishers retaliated with a scoring run that eventually tied the game, 73-all with 1:42 left in the game. They even grabbed the lead, 75-73, in the final stretch.

Austene Talisayan immediately snapped Cagayan de Oro’s momentum with his game tying basket to have it 75-all with a minute left.

Both teams went on a seesaw battle in the final seconds until Jude Bagay stepped up scoring back-to-back baskets that gave Davao the lead, 79-77, with 11 seconds left.

Murillo could’ve won the game from his three-point attempt, but Angeles spectacularly blocked his shot.

Mandaue 92, Ormoc 80

Zylle Cabellon, Jose Zaldy Jr., and Christopher Erick Isabelo powered Sherilin-Unisol Mandaue City with their impressive outing to beat the OCCCI Ormoc Sheermasters, 92-80, in the other game on Monday.

Cabellon and Dizon each scored 15 points, while Isabelo had 14 points in beating Ormoc. Cabellon had a double-double outing after he paired his 15 points with 10 rebounds and 3 assists.

Ormoc’s Jim Brent Taala exploded for 34 points with 2 rebounds, but wasn’t enough to carry his team to the winning side.

/dbs