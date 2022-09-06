Cordova has new fare matrix for trisikad, tricycles

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Cordova has issued a new fare matrix for trisikad and tricycles plying in the town.

In the Facebook post of the Municipality of Cordova-Official page, based on Municipal Ordinance No. 2022-78 dated August 30, 2022, the regular fare for trisikad is now at P15 for only one passenger.

However, if the passengers were two or more, the fare would be reduced to P10 per person.

For senior citizens, students and persons with disability (PWDs), the fare for only one passenger is at P10 and P8 for two or more passengers.

For tricycles or motorkad, the regular fare is P20 for only one passenger and P15 for two or more passengers per trip.

Meanwhile, the discounted fare for senior citizens, students, and PWDs is P15 for only one passenger and P10 for two or more passengers.

Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan also encouraged trisikad and tricycle drivers and operators to visit Cordova Traffic Management (CTM) to secure a copy of the new fare matrix for free.

“Palihog pagdala ani nga mga requirements: Photo copy of valid Driver’s License, updated O.R./C.R., Mayor’s Permit to Operate/ Body number, front and rear picture sa motorkad/trisikad/tricycle,” Suan said.

(Please bring these requirements: Photo copy of valid Driver’s License, updated O.R./C.R., Mayor’s Permit to Operate/ Body number, front and rear picture sa motorkad/trisikad/tricycle.)

Those who will violate the ordinance will be fined P1,000.

/dbs