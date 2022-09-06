NBI to conduct parallel probe in ambush of lawyer, son in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation Cebu District Office (NBI CEBDO) will conduct a parallel investigation with police authorities in the ambush case of Lawyer Karen Quiñanola-Gonzales and her 19-year-old son.

NBI-CEBDO agent-in-charge Arnel Pura said they had classified the case of Lawyer Quiñanola-Gonzales as a command case; thus, all their agents and force multipliers would be involved in its investigation.

Pura said they would be prioritizing the case as ordered by NBI-7 Director Lawyer Renan Oliva.

He said that they were also considering its impact on the public, especially on the legal profession.

Pura said Quiñanola-Gonzales’ sister sought their assistance on September 2 where they immediately conducted an investigation.

NBI-CEBDO is collecting the CCTV footage from Quiñanola-Gonzales workplace where the shooting incident happened.

They are also looking at all possible motives or the probable reasons for the ambush.

Pura said they would probably meet with the Mandaue City Police to discuss the case.

“Especially since they were the first responders, sila man to’ng nakakolekta sa pieces of evidence sa crime scene so of course we will be coordinating with them,” said Pura.

(Especially, since they were the first responders, they were the ones who collected pieces of evidence at the crime scene, so, of course, we will be coordinating with them.)

Earlier, the Mandaue City Police Office said they already identified a Person of Interest on the ambush of Lawyer Quiñanola-Gonzales, but they could not give further detailed information to the media as it might affect the ongoing investigation.

Quiñanola-Gonzales and her son were ambushed by motorcycle-riding gunmen while travelling along Hernan Cortes Street in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City on the evening of September 1.

Her son was already discharged from the hospital while the lawyer was recovering in a hospital.

