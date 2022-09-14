Mandaue City drafts flood mitigation measures during round table discussion

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A few anti-flood projects were proposed on Wednesday, September 14, during the round table discussion hosted by the Mandaue City Government.

With the recent massive flooding in Mandaue City, the city government called for a round table discussion to find solutions to the floods that result when the Butuanon River overflows.

Among the discussed solutions were the Butuanon River Out-Fall Clearing, Comprehensive Drainage Master Plan, construction of rip rap along the Butuanon river, catch basins, and gabion dams.

The gathering held at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex was attended by representatives of the various government agencies including the Department of Public Works and Highways (DWPH), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Office of the Civil Defense (OCD), among others.

It was also attended by stakeholders, barangay captains, and even Cebu City officials.

“We need the help of every citizen, local and national agencies, and private and public institutions to anticipate disasters. Kung kita maghiusa we can move mountains, maong let us put our efforts together, together let us move forward, let us stop thinking that we cannot do something,” said Mayor Jonas Cortes.

Mandaue City was recently placed under a state of calamity following the massive flooding last Sept. 9 that affected 11 of its 27 barangays and evacuated almost 2,000 individuals.

About 58 families were still staying at the Casuntingan Gymnasium because their houses were either washed out or heavily damaged by the flood.

Solution

During the consultative meeting, the city government presented the situation of the city whenever there is a heavy downpour and the programs that were undertaken to address the issue.

Among these is the city’s comprehensive drainage master plan.

Architect Marlo Ocleasa, head of the City Planning and Development Office (CPDO), said phases 1 and 2 of the project amounting to P1.5 billion are in the process of completion with the help of the DPWH. He said though that only P212 million has been used yet in Butuanon River.

Another proposed solution was to strictly implement the city’s ordinance regarding putting up catch basins in establishments. This is said to help rainwater from going to the streets.

Mayor Jonas Cortes also proposed the construction of gabion dams in the mountain barangays or the upstream areas of the Butuanon river.

Cortes said this will help slow down water runoff to lowlands whenever there is a heavy downpour and would help address the issue of lack of water.

A few projects will also be implemented in the city this year and next year.

For 2022, the projects that will be undertaken by the DPWH include a P435 million flood control mitigation, a P135 million for drainage improvement, and a P450 million flood control mitigation for the Butuanon river.

There is also a P24 million drainage improvement project for 2023.

Support

Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, chairman of the city’s committee on disaster risk reduction, management, and safety, promised to continue to coordinate and support Mandue City especially since the upstream of the Butuanon river is located in Cebu City.

Garganera said he will discuss the proposed projects for the Butuanon River with Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

“Our rivers are a reflection of the true state of our city, so kung hugaw atoang sapa, gamay atoang sapa, if we were not able to use the maximum capacity of our river, atoang problema sa baha dili gyud masulbad. We have to restore our waterways because that is the way to go,” said Garganega. /rcg

