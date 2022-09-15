Oman mauls PH U-19 national team in Asian Cup Qualifiers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Under-19 National Team opened their campaign in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers with a sorry loss to Oman, 0-3, on Wednesday night, September 14, 2022 (Thursday morning in Manila) at the Al-Saadah Sports Complex in Salalah, Oman.

The Omanis didn’t waste time and scored two goals in the first 15 minutes. Nasser Ali Al Saqri scored the first goal in the seventh minute, while Khalid Ibrahim Al Sulaimi tallied the second goal, giving Oman a 2-0 lead.

The Omanis then built a commanding lead, 3-0, after Al Hassan Al Bulushi scored the third goal at the 30th minute. They went on shutting out the Philippines in the remainder of the lopsided match.

In total, the Omanis had 89 attacks, 34 of them had close calls and 10 shots were on target. Also, they were dominant with the ball possesion, controlling it 62 percent of the entire match compared to the Philippines’ 38 percent.

Oman’s victory tied them with Thailand in Group G with one victory each. The Philippines and Afghanistan have yet to earn their first win of the tournament.

Next up for the Philippines is Thailand on September 16 (September 17 Manila Time), while they face Afghanistan on September 18.

The top team in Group G along with the best second placed team will qualify for the final round in Uzbekistan next year.

RELATED STORIES

Philippine booters to play in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in Oman

Women’s national football team returns home after fairy tale journey in AFC in India

CVFA booters back in PFF first division after strong showing in Zamboanga U-19 tourney

PFL champ United City gets domestic double bid off to smashing start

Strong start: CVFA U-19 booters rout Davao region in PFF tilt

CVFA U-19 booters off to Zamboanga for PFF National Championship

Gentle Giants eke out a draw against champ United FC in PFL tourney

Gentle Giants launch football academy; search for next Cebuano football stars on

Embracing football after Filipinas’ win

/dbs