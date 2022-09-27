Security guard jailed for robbing gas station in Aloguinsan, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Security Guard Reynato Sarquilla was arrested Monday afternoon, Sept. 26, shortly after he allegedly robbed a gasoline station in Barangay Bonbon in Aloguinsan town, Cebu.

Police recovered from his possession cash amounting to P4,250 and a .45 caliber firearm which he owns.

Police Lieutenant Roberto Barnido Jr., chief of Aloguinsan Police Station, said Sarquilla was arrested as he was about to change to his uniform when he arrived at his workplace at the Pinamungajan District Hospital.

His arrest happened less than an hour after he allegedly robbed the gasoline station in Aloguinsan town at 12:32 p.m. on Monday.

Based on the CCTV footage which the police got hold of, Sarquilla arrived at the gasoline station pretending to be a customer.

A gasoline attendant approached him. But the same attendant and a coworker fled after they saw the suspect holding a gun as he approached the area where the money was kept.

The suspect also allegedly fired a shot which he directed on the concrete pavement to intimidate the gas station workers.

Sarquilla, who is also from barangay Bonbon in Aloguinsan town, later on fled and reported for work as if nothing happened.

Based on their investigation, police said, Sarquilla took cash amounting to P10, 000. But they only recovered at least P4, 000 from his possession.

Police Corporal Jose Sayson, desk officer of the Aloguinsan Police Station, said Sarquilla claimed that he was forced to rob because he was desperate.

The suspect claimed that he needed cash to support his six children as he has not been paid his salary since July.

Sarquilla, Sayson said, also added that he did not plan to hurt the gasoline attendants. He only poked his gun and fired a shot to intimidate them.

