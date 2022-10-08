Talisay City Aquathlon: It’s all systems go for Oct. 9 race

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s all systems go for tomorrow’s inaugural Talisay City Aquathlon at the Borromeo Beach Resort in Barangay Pooc, Talisay City.

Over 200 athletes, mostly comprised of swimmers and triathletes will test their mettle in the 5-kilometer run, 1k swim, and 5k run on the Talisay City beach.

The main organizer and national triathlon coach, Roland Remolino of Remolino Coaching has told CDN Digital that all is set for tomorrow’s race.

“Good to go na jud ta para ugma. A total of 35 teams and 200 athletes ang moduwa ugma,” said Remolino.

(We are good to go for tomorrow’s race. A total of 35 teams and 200 athletes will compete tomorrow.)

This will be the first time Talisay City, south Cebu will organize such a race.

For the weather tomorrow, the competitors must expect a hot and sunny day with the high tide expected to peak at 10:12 a.m.

The race is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 a.m. onwards.

There will be nine categories in the race, 7-8 years old, 9-10 years old, 11-12 years old, 13-15 years, old, 16-19 years old, 20-29 years old, 30-39 years old, 40-49 years old, and the 50-above.

Some of the must-see competitors in the race are Southeast Asian Games double-silver medalist in men’s triathlon Andrew Kim Remolino and 31st SEA Games women’s triathlon Raven Faith Alcoseba who are both from Talisay City.

They will be joined by 2015 SEA Games triathlon gold medalist Nikko Huelgas and elite triathlete Erika Burgos.

Also, triathletes from the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group-Go For Gold are competing tomorrow in various categories.

/dbs