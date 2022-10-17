Get started on your e-billing journey with these 4 easy steps

Want to receive your monthly utility bills through Visayan Electric Company’s eBillTxt service? Here’s all you need to do.

After carefully considering its pros and cons, you’ve finally decided to switch to paperless billing for your monthly utilities. Now, what’s next?

To officially start receiving your bills electronically, you first need to find out if your utility company offers this service. For Visayan Electric Company (formerly known as VECO) consumers, this isn’t a problem because the country’s second-largest electric utility now offers a supplemental service called eBillTxt. This electronic option is a safe and environment-friendly way to receive your bills without the hassle of waiting.

If you’re ready to start your e-billing journey, here are 4 easy steps you need to take:

Find out what electronic device you need

Utility companies may offer their e-billing services through official apps or websites. But if you’re a Visayan Electric Company customer, all you need is a mobile phone because eBillTxt sends your electronic bill through SMS or text messages. This lets you access your electronic bills anytime, anywhere and saves you from the possibility of late, lost, or stolen mail.

Register your e-billing account

To enjoy the services of e-billing services like Visayan Electric Company’s eBillTxt, you often need to register an account and provide basic personal details like name and mobile number to your utility company. For this step, Visayan Electric Company consumers have three convenient options to choose from: You can fill in the form through tinyurl.com/SubscribeToEbillTxtNow. You can also request a form by e-mailing [email protected]. Another hassle-free option to register your Visayan Electric Company details is scanning the QR code below:

Wait for your monthly utility bill to arrive

Once you’ve successfully registered your account, all you need to do is wait for your e-bill to arrive. Keep an eye on your mobile phone for eBillTxt’s SMS or text message, which contains a link to the Portable Document Format (PDF) file of your bill. Aside from being locked behind a password, this PDF file is accessible only to the registered user or account owner to ensure your data’s security.

Pay your bills on time

After receiving your e-bill, make sure you pay it on time to avoid potential problems or service interruptions. Visayan Electric Company’s eBillTxt service makes the entire process of e-billing smooth and hassle-free, so you can easily and quickly accomplish this step every month.

To learn more or inquire about the eBillTxt service, you can contact the Visayan Electric Company hotline at 0322308326 or send a message to the utility’s Facebook page. Customers may also visit Visayan Electric Company service centers to enroll their account in the text service.

