Fuschia Ravena speaks up against discrimination, harassment of transwomen

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Transwomen in the country have found a defender in Miss International Queen 2022 Fushia Anne Ravena.

In a recent Instagram post, Ravena made a promise “to use my platform and voice in whatever way I can because you deserve a Philippines where your rights as transwomen can truly be protected by proper laws without limited access to vital services and exposure to daily indignities.”

“Let’s be the change we want to see in this complex yet colorful community and as one with the same goal, let’s fight for our place in society without violating the space of others,” she added.

Ravena said she could very well relate to the hurt that other transwomen were experiencing as a result of discrimination.

She said that misgendering a transwoman by calling her a “Sir” would be very “emotionally damaging.”

“I should know. Until now I still go out of the house every day with so many fears – fear of being publicly misgendered and humiliated, being denied access to the women’s dressing room, being ridiculed and make fun of, etc. – all these simply for being a transwoman in the year 2022,” she said.

On the contrary, Ravena said, “We shouldn’t be having all these fears anymore in this time and age. We should be able to live our lives equally yet freely.”

And while the Philippines takes pride at being an LGBT-friendly country “not a single proper legal gender recognition law exists to protect us,” she said.

Ravena said the raising of rainbow flags and the holding of events for members of the LGBT community was no longer enough.

“It’s time we stand up and speak out against discrimination and harassment,” she said.

“IF A MAN MAKES AN EFFORT TO DRESS, LOOK AND FEEL LIKE A WOMAN, THEN SOCIETY SHOULD ADDRESS AND TREAT HER AS ONE. It’s not a demand. Respect is just that simple,” Ravena added.

Ravena’s recent IG post was well applauded by her friends and followers.

“Thank you my gorgeous sister!!! 👏👏👏🙌❤️🇵🇭🇺🇸,”aliyah_tam_casari wrote as comment.

“let this message be heard to those part of the community yet uneducated to the norms of 2022. ❤️,” lhimjhiie21 said.

