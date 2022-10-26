Grander, bigger Binibining Lapu-Lapu returns this year – organizers

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The organizers of the Binibining Lapu-Lapu 2022 has assured spectators of the pageant’s grand comeback this year.

John Kristoffer Rafols, tourism officer of Lapu-Lapu City, said that they will make the pageant as prestigious as possible, especially since candidates are very eager to join and win the crown.

The pageant was canceled for two years, due to health protocol restrictions because of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Now that the candidates are very eager to join Binibining Lapu-Lapu comeback, it is also the responsibility sa city to make this as engrande as possible kay we have put this on hold for two years,” Rafols said.

Rafols said that they are looking for the overall package for the next Binibining Lapu-Lapu this year.

“Naa man gyud na ang overall nato nga pangitaon sa usa ka kandidata. Pero to be specific beauty and brains of course, pero naa pod ang attitude to deal with different circumstances kay siyempre kung kandidata sa Binibini, duna man gyud kay mga charity programs,” he added.

He said that the city has allocated around P1 million for the pageant, including its cash prizes.

On Wednesday, October 26, eighteen beautiful women, who were official candidates of the Binibining Lapu-Lapu, were presented during the sashing ceremony at Waterfront Airport Hotel Mactan.

The activity was attended by Pajo Barangay Councilor Jasmine “Daday” Chan, who chairs the Binibining Lapu-Lapu 2022; and Representative Cindi King-Chan, overall chairman of the Birhen sa Regla Fiesta Execom 2022.

Jasmine said that she was proud and delighted with the comeback of the pageant, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“We have partnered with great venues that will showcase the beauty of Lapu-Lapu City and we prepared activities that will truly bring out the best of our 18 gorgeous candidates,” Jasmine said.

The Binibining Lapu-Lapu 2022 has rebranded to focus on promoting the tourism industry of the city and to compete with other grand pageants.

Cindi, for her part, said that this special pageant is a rebirth of the Binibining Lapu-Lapu after a two-year hiatus that also signifies the recuperation of the tourism industry in the city.

All set of activities of Binibining Lapu-Lapu 2022 is free. The swimwear, evening gown, and costume pre-pageant competition will be on November 16, 2022.

The coronation of the next Bb. Lapu-Lapu 2022 will be on November 20 at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob. /rcg

