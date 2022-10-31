DSWD-7 allocates P500K to aid stranded passengers, CV families displaced by #PaengPH

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) distributed a total of P500,000 worth of meals and in-kind assistance to families and individuals who were affected by Tropical Storm Paeng.

Shalaine Marie Lucero, the DSWD-7 regional director, said the agency gave out hot meals to stranded passengers and drivers and family food packs and non-food items to those who were displaced due to flooding and landslides caused by #PaengPH.

Lucero said they catered to about 3,000 locally stranded passengers and truck drivers. They provided them with hot meals worth P211,394 that were distributed through 19 Local Government Units (LGUs) in the region where ports are located.

In addition to the hot meals, DSWD-7 also distributed food packs and set up modular tents for their use.

Lucero said they also listed 2,831 families in the region that were affected by the tropical storm.

Of this number, 2,174 families were evacuated to 105 different evacuation centers located in 42 LGUs while the rest stayed with their relatives or neighbors.

DSWD-7 provided food packs to the affected families, including the 205 families in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental that were affected by massive flooding.

“We have provided P134,275 worth of family food packs to families affected by Bagyong Paeng in Guihulngan,” Lucero said.

Meanwhile, Lucero said the prepositioning of family food packs in 18 LGUs in the region helped fast track the distribution of assistance to the affected individuals.

“Dako gyud siya ug natabang para sa dihang manginahanglan. Maka-withdraw dayon atong mga LGUs after sa among approval kay amo man pod susihon asa gamiton ang foodpacks for disaster related incidents,” she said.

The agency still about 37,000 family food packs that are currently stored in their warehouses and 14,500 others that were prepositioned in 18 LGUs. All of these are ready for distribution in case of need.

With two months left before the year ends and with the threat of another weather disturbance, Lucero said, DSWD-7 still has quick response funds amounting to P5 million that could use during calamities and emergencies.

“We can still request sa central office anytime kung mo-deplete atong quick response fund,” she said.

