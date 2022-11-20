8 nabbed in separate buy-bust operations in Talisay City on Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The fight against the proliferation of illegal drugs remains a priority of policemen in Talisay City.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, police arrested eight individuals in four separate buy-bust operations made in a span of six hours, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., for the possession of 39.25 grams of suspected shabu worth P266, 900.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, said six of the eight suspects were Cebu City residents who would come to their city to peddle illegal drugs.

Caballes said all of the four successful operations that they did on Saturday resulted from their intensified efforts against illegal drugs.

“Gi-intensify nato ang supply reduction, dungan usab sa subsub na demand reduction program sa gobyerno diin daghan na ang nag enroll sa mga barangay based rehab program,” he added.

Buy-Bust in Pooc

The biggest drug haul on Saturday happened in Barangay Pooc at about 5:12 p.m.

Police arrested Eric Abatayo, a 41-year-old resident of Barangay Pardo in Cebu City. The suspect was with his common-law partner and a sari-sari owner, Charo Sanchez, 40, during his arrest.

The couple was arrested while allegedly selling illegal drugs in Sitio Tambis in Barangay Pooc.

Police confiscated 30 grams of suspected shabu worth P204,000 from Abatayo’s possession.

Caballes said they planned the operation against Abatayo after they received reports that he would allegedly sell drugs in Barangay Pooc.

During the investigation, Caballes said, they learned that Abatayo started peddling illegal drugs in September 2022. He is able to dispose 30 grams of s’habu’ per week to buyers in Barangays Pooc, Talisay and Pardo, Cebu City.

Caballes said that Abatayo would reportedly get his supply through an inmate of the Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

Earlier or at about 4:38 p.m. on Saturday, suspect Sherwin Tagsip, 38, was also arrested in a separate buy-bust operation in Barangay Pooc.

Police recovered 0.75 grams of suspected shabu worth P5, 100 from his possession.

Caballes said Tagsip’s name surfaced during the followup operation that they did shortly after the arrest of another drug suspect.

According to their information, Tagsip who joined the illegal drugs trade in August 2022, is able to dispose at least five grams of ‘shabu’ per a week.

Tabunok Buy-Bust

At about 7:51 p.m. on Saturday, Talisay police arrested three more drug suspects in Barangay Tabunok.

They are Richard Abadiez, a 39-year-old resident of Barangay Pardo, and his two companions Joseph Ryan Unabia, 34, and Sherwin Badayos, 39.

Caballes said Abadiez started peddling illegal drug just in August and he is able to dispose 25 grams of suspected shabu per week to buyers in Barangays Pardo, Inayawan in Cebu City and Tabunok in Talisay City.

And just like Abatayo, the suspect would also communicate with an inmate at the Cebu City Jail for his supply of shabu.

Mohon Buy-Bust Opt

Later on Saturday night, Talisay police also arrested two more drug suspects in Barangay Mohon with P36, 040 worth of ‘shabu.’

They are Juliet Jabagat, 54, and Ronjie Ramirez, 40. Jabagat is from Barangay Lorega in Cebu City while Ramirez, 40, is from Barangay Mohon in Talisay City. / dcb

