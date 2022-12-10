P30 million for new Olango school bldg. to replace old one damaged by Odette

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The national government will allocate P30 million for the “total repair” of the Suba Elementary School in Barangay Sabang, Lapu-Lapu City.

This was confirmed by Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Rep. Cindi King-Chan.

The school was destroyed during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Odette in December 2021. Barangay Sabang is a barangay of Lapu-Lapu located in Olango Island.

Representative Chan said that due to the severity of the damage caused by the typhoon, the current structure would need to be demolished to give way for the construction of a new school building.

“Construction of new building gyud na kay e-demolish nato ang daan. Dili pod pwede ta mo-repair,” Representative Chan said.

(That will be a construction of a new building because the old one will be demolished. It cannot be repaired.)

The congresswoman said that the proposed budget was included in the proposed 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

Once the GAA would be approved by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., then they might be able to start the construction of the new school building by January 2023.

The move of the congresswoman was welcomed by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

“To the rescue ang atong pinalanggang Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan nga migahin gayud og sakto nga pundo aron mapaayo ang nagusbat nga mga classrooms,” Chan said in his Facebook post.

(Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan came to the rescue where she allotted the enough funds so that the damaged classrooms will be repaired.)

Mayor Chan said that due to the limitation of funds from the Department of Education (DepEd), Suba Elementary School in Barangay Sabang had not yet been repaired for almost a year already.

This resulted to learners being forced to hold classes in makeshift classrooms inside the school compound, he said.

“Apan kay gihatagan man sa atong Congresswoman og prayoridad ang edukasyon. Iyang ipasiguro nga sa labing daling panahon nga magklase sa komportable ug hamugaway nga classrooms nga conducive for learning,” he added.

(But our congresswoman gave priority to education. She wanted to be sure that the learners will be able to hold classes in comfortable and spacious classrooms that are conducive to learning.)

Earlier, Mayor Chan visited the school to assess its damage.

RELATED STORIES

A year after being downed by Odette, Fuente Christmas tree is up and stronger

LOOK: Wrath of #OdettePH in Cebu

Fuente Christmas tree a symbol of Cebuanos’ resiliency

Aumentado promises to lead CV’s recovery from pandemic, Odette

Lapu-Lapu gov’t to replace school cameras damaged by Odette

Lapu councilor appeals for help in repairing Odette-damaged daycare centers

DepEd eyes taller school buildings

/dbs