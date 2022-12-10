Sinulog Street Fair comes back on Dec. 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While the Sinulog 2023 Grand Festival will take place at the South Road Properties (SRP), locals and tourists can also enjoy other Sinulog-related activities along Osmeña Boulevard and at Plaza Independencia.

Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) Executive Director Jojo Labella said the Sinulog Street Fair along Osmeña Boulevard would start on Dec. 15, 2022.

“Kini nga area sa Abellana, SFI man ni. Giset up na ni. Lain lain, katong mga T-shirts, naa ni siyay mga zoning. Pwesto pa may ilang gikuan g’yod. Iklaro pa namo kung unsay ilang (other) products to sell,” he told CDN Digital.

(This area in Abellana, this is for SFI. It has already been set up. Different things, the T-shirts, this has zoning. The vendors are only looking for space. We are trying to find out what other products to sell.)

Aside from the street fair, he said there would also be nightly shows at the Plaza Independencia prepared by the Office of the Vice Mayor since Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is the chairman of the presentation cluster.

These nightly shows at Plaza Independencia are expected to start on Jan. 6, 2023, the day of the Sinulog Opening Salvo.

Labella also announced that several higantes and floats would join Sinulog contingents during the Sinulog Grand Parade at SRP.

