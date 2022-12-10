Makoto FC booters to fight for 40-above title against Queen City United on Dec. 11

Several teams battle for finals, semis slots as Justice Lee Jr. Memorial Football tourney continues

By: Glendale G. Rosal - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | December 10,2022 - 09:22 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The finals and semifinals showdown of the inaugural Justice German Jose G. Lee Jr. Memorial Football Tournament’s older categories will unfold tomorrow, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

One of the most exciting matches features the Makoto FC and Queen City United that will play in the 40-above men’s finals at 8:00 AM at pitch 3.

The CF Engineers and the Healthcare United FC will provide the other finals showdown in the men’s professional division at 10:00 AM at pitch 3 also.

The other finals match feature Knowles FC against Concentrix FC at 8:00 AM at pitch 2 for the BPO men’s title. 

Meanwhile, the BPO women’s division semifinals will have the top-seed Arkiteks United FC versus fourth seed JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPMC) Football Club at 8:30 AM at pitch 2. 

In the other BPO women’s semifinals duel, the No. 2 seed, Ladies United FC squares off against No. 3 seed MEZ United FC at 8:30 AM also at Pitch 3. 

The men’s open semifinals will also take place tomorrow. Fatboyz FC will square off with the DB 2022 18 Degrees FC at 9:00 AM at pitch 3, while Ansteneoboscoie FC plays against Alcoy FC at 9:00 AM at pitch 2. 

The tournament sponsored and organized Abraham Lee Construction and Development Company drew over 160 teams that vied in 17 divisions.

It’s also sanctioned and supervised by the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA). 

