UC stuns USJ-R booters in Cesafi men’s football tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters staged a huge upset against the erstwhile unbeaten University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 3-0, in the men’s football tournament of the Cebu Schools Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

The victory improved UC’s record to two wins with one draw and two losses for seven points after beating the top-ranked USJ-R Jaguars in their lopsided match earlier today.

On top of that, they inflicted USJ-R’s first loss in the tournament. However, the Jaguars remained on top of the team standings with 10 points from three victories, one draw, and one defeat.

UC is at third in the team standings of this four-team league behind University of San Carlos with eight points from two wins, two draws, and one loss, while the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) is at the bottom with a 1-0-4 (win-draw-loss) record.

“Man of the Match” Paul Somoza scored UC’s first goal in the 43rd minute before halftime.

In the second half, his teammates Abell Backschadt made it 2-0 with his 47th minute goal. Not content with their lead, Daven Taneo added a 90th minute goal to seal UC’s huge victory.

/dbs