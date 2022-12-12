UV takes game 1 by routing UC in Cesafi men’s hoops finals 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers are just a win away from hoisting the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball trophy after routing the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 90-62, in Game 1 of their Best-of-Three finals series on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Green Lancers showed their winning intent by pummeling the Webmasters on all fronts. They led by as much as 31 points in the final period, 88-57, en route to clinching the huge victory in Game 1.

UV coach confident of winning title

For UV’s head coach Gary Cortes, he is confident enough for his team to sweep the series on Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Game 2, if they showcase the same spectacular performance they had in this game.

“For sure UC will make adjustments, especially in finding ways to break free from our trapping defense which was our key to winning this game,” said Cortes who is eyeing a third Cesafi title.

“But we will also make the necessary adjustments to counter their plans. If the players play this way on Tuesday, then I’m confident we will win the title,” he said.

Despite the blowout loss, UC put up a good fight as they initially led the first period, 9-8, but UV quickly retaliated with a 16-9 swing to grab the lead, 25-18.

UV didn’t look back throughout the game as they maintained a huge lead. They entered the second half with a double digit lead, 48-34, which was the closest UC was able to get at them.

UV’s team captain, Ted Saga, impressively poured 13 points in the fourth period which helped UV to stretch its lead to 32 points, 82-55, with 2:56 remaining.

UV second stringers take charge

Cortes then rested his first five and sent his second stringers to take care of the remaining minutes of the game.

Jiesel Tarrosa dropped another stellar performance after tallying 21 points to lead UV. He surpassed his game on Saturday against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars where he tallied 20 points.

Saga finished 15 points, 13 of which were all logged in the final period, while Zylle Cabellon added 11.

Paul Galinato and Michael Diaz each scored 10 for UC’s losing efforts.

Game 2 is on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at 6:45 PM.

RELATED STORIES

Jaguars, Baby Webmasters win, take 3rd place seats in Cesafi men’s, high school hoops tourney respectively

UP nears back-to-back UAAP titles, beats Ateneo in Finals Game 1

Benilde fights back vs Letran, forces NCAA title decider

Magis Eagles enter Cesafi HS finals, to face Trailblazers on Sunday

Trailblazers clip Baby Lancers, barge into Cesafi HS finals in historic fashion

Bogo Trailblazers topple mighty Magis Eagles in battle of undefeated high school teams

Garcia feels vindicated as Trailblazers annihilate Baby Jaguars

Trailblazers bomb Baby Warriors, stretch win run to 6

UP, Ateneo open war for all the UAAP marbles in a series seen to be as close as last one

Letran shuts down St. Benilde in Game 1, nears NCAA crown

/dbs