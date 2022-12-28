Restobar denies personnel engaged in fistfight against Michelin-star chef

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The management of the restobar in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City where a mauling, involving a Michelin-star chef, denied accusations that their personnel engaged the chef in the fight.

F Cafe and Bar has released its official statement on Wednesday, Dec. 28, following allegations that their bouncers and one of their managers joined in a melee against British chef Jason Atherton.

“We strongly deny these allegations,” portions of the statement read.

The management claimed that their staff did not physically assault Atherton, contrary to the claims raised by Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia in a post on her official Facebook account.

“A melee ensued and the natural reaction of security was to go between the parties to ensure that nobody got hurt and to pacify them. The manager, who just had an eye operation, also went to ensure that security was on top of the situation,” they said.

Gov calls out restobar

The restobar’s statement came hours after Governor Garcia called them out when some of their personnel allegedly joined in beating up Atherton.

She said the incident stemmed after the renowned Michelin-star chef asked a group of men to apologize for reportedly harassing his daughter.

The establishment’s management shared that they had closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, reportedly showing that it was Atherton who first punched the other party.

F Cafe and Bar also said they were saddened and regretted that the argument between the two parties ended brutally.

“We would have preferred to remain silent about this matter as it is a private matter between parties that does not involve us, recent attacks against the establishment and its employees have constrained us to issue this statement,” they said.

Settled amicably

In an earlier report, the Mabolo Police Station confirmed that the two parties involved in the mauling agreed to settle amicably.

“We were then informed that they went to the police and the barangay and settled everything among themselves. We were informed that the matter was closed,” the management said.

“While we try to ensure that everybody feels good in our establishments, we have no control over the actions of others,” they added.

In the meantime, F Cafe and Bar hoped that the ongoing investigation over the matter would be dealt fairly and with due process.

“As this matter is now under investigation, we shall hold further comment,” they added.

Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has also requested the city police to shed light on the incident.

/dbs