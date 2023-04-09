Chiyo dela Vega takes swipe at unnamed person who airs cheating woes in public

'It's like saying nangangaliwa yung asawa ko and it's okay, I deserve this'

Cebu-based influencer Chiyo Dela Vega recently took a swipe at an unnamed person for supposedly airing their infidelity issues to the public, amid speculations that she was the supposed third party in the marital woes between actor John Estrada and his wife, Brazilian model and beauty queen Priscilla Mireilles.

On Facebook, Dela Vega shared the March 31 Facebook status of fellow influencer Xian Gaza who appeared to be reacting to the “cryptic” posts of Mireilles, with the lines: “Nawi-weirduhan ako sa mga taong bino-broadcast sa publiko na ‘yung partner nila ay unfaithful pero sila pa rin hanggang ngayon. The design is very illogical. The fact na hindi mo siya iniwan, eh, mukha ka lang tanga nu’n. Sinira mo lang din ‘yung sarili mo sa tao.”

(I find it weird that there are people who publicize their partner’s supposed unfaithfulness, but chose to stay with them until now. The design is very illogical. The fact that you didn’t leave them makes you look stupid. You just destroyed yourself before the public.)



In resharing Gaza’s Facebook status, the Filipino-Japanese model-influencer captioned it with: “Hahahahahaahahhaahahah it’s like saying ‘Hi guys! Nangangaliwa yung asawa ko (My husband cheated on me) and it’s okay! I deserve this!’” Dela Vega initially disabled commenting on her post, but later on appeared to have deleted the post altogether, or limited the persons who can view her post.

The caption appeared to be a copy-pasted remark from Gaza’s post, which he added in the comments of his post himself.

The social media personalities, however, did not mention if they were referring to anyone in their posts.

Dela Vega’s name surfaced after Mireilles took to social media last March 28 asking her followers to provide other labels to a woman who “entertains a married man.” According to a report by Inquirer Bandera, Dela Vega was branded as the “other woman” after she allegedly shared a screenshot of her supposed conversation with Meirelles on social media.

Following the allegations, Estrada declared his love for the Miss Globe 2003 and Miss Earth 2004 titleholder on his Instagram page last April 7, although he has yet to address the cheating allegations, as of this writing.

