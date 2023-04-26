Young vandal surrenders to Ahong, 2 informants split P30K reward

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A 17-year-old vandal has surrendered to Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

At least two informants pointed to the boy as the one vandalizing some walls or edifices in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City.

The suspect was accompanied by his grandmother at the mayor’s office.

The boy admitted that he surrendered because he was already concerned about his security.

He also admitted that he was influenced by his gang members in vandalizing walls.

“Nadaot sa barkada, uban-uban,” the suspect said.

The suspect’s mother is an Overseas Filipino Worker and he was currently under the care of his grandmother.

Chan lectured the suspect and told him that he will be turned over to the Homecare Facility that was managed by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

“Kini siya naa man tay balaod nga ang mohimo ug pag-vandal, dunay multa. Mo-multa siya, unya while momulta siya mo-undergo pa siya didto sa CSWDO para matul-id siya, matarong,” Chan said.

Under the city’s ordinance, those who will be caught vandalizing will have to pay the penalty of P3,000 for the first offense, P4,000 for the second offense, and P5,000 for the third offense.

“Base sa pagsubay sa atong balaud ug pag-imbestigar sa kung pila na niya gibuhat ang maong kasal-anan, miabot sa P67,000 ang penalty nga kinahanglan niyang bayran,” he added.

While the self-confessed vandal was under the care of the Homecare facility, the suspect can still continue his studies through a modular scheme. Currently, he was a grade 11 student.

Meanwhile, the two informants who gave the information against the suspect will split the P30,000 reward offered by Chan.

One of the informants has already claimed the cash reward.

“Kay duha man kabuok ang nagdungan og hatag sa detalye sa bag-o lang nadakpan nga nagpaluyo sa bandal sa Brgy Pusok, atong gitunga ang P30,000 sa duha ka tawo. Ato nang gihatag ang katunga nga P15,000 sa unang misumbong ug nagpaabot na lang kita sa ikaduha nga mobisita sa atong opisina,” the mayor said.

Chan earlier increased from P20,000 to P30,000 his reward offer for information that would lead to the arrest of vandals in his city.

Chan has also expressed his frustration with the vandalism of some walls in the city that were painted by volunteers on Monday night.

A vandal, according to Oxford Languages, is a person who deliberately destroys or damages public or private property. /rcg

