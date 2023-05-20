Topnotcher says he had set sights in acing licensure exam for teachers

DAVAO CITY—For 23-year-old Mirven Cabesay, topping the Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LEPT) has always been the plan.

But for the summa cum laude secondary education graduate of the University of Mindanao in Davao City, it wasn’t easy.

When the results of the March 2023 LEPT came out on Friday, showing that he aced it, Cabesay said, “it felt very surreal.”

The general science major from Tambobong, an upland village in Davao City’s rural Baguio district, achieved a rating of 93.40 percent.

“I’m quite overwhelmed, actually, but at the same time, I feel so happy,” Cabesay told the Inquirer in an online interview on Saturday.

“I really worked hard for this and sacrificed a lot of things during the review. So, it is such a nice feeling when all your effort and hardship have paid off. That feeling when you see your name on the list (of topnotchers) and you can’t believe it,” he added.

Out of 102,274 examinees at the secondary level, at least 48,005 passed, resulting in a passing percentage of 46.94.

“This is such an amazing achievement for me, and I really want to share it with the people who helped me achieve this, especially my university, my review center, my friends, and my family,” Cabesay said.

As a recipient of scholarships from the government and his alma mater, Cabesay had set his sights on topping the exams early on.

To prepare for the exams, Cabesay said he had to make many sacrifices. “I had to give up my social life, my hobbies, and normal things that made me happy, such as watching films, reading books, walking around, and playing video games.”

He also sought advice from those who had excelled in the exams, gravitating towards like-minded individuals who had reached the top of the results.

“They said I needed to focus, so I did. I had to give up these things temporarily so that I could use my time properly. Studying was never easy. There were many hurdles, and the lack of sleep was the worst enemy. The moment I woke up, I was already tired physically, emotionally, and mentally,” Cabesay shared.

Fifth in a brood of six, Cabesay revealed that his elder sister, who is a public high school teacher herself, had somehow influenced his decision to become a teacher.

“Along the way, I have learned to love it, especially during the pandemic when I realized that our country needs more capable and passionate educators,” he said.

In choosing his major, the son of a farmer and a housewife aspired to be among the educators who could eliminate the stigma of science as a difficult subject.

“For me, teaching represents a spectrum of experiences, and I am hopeful that it will open numerous doors for learning and growth,” Cabesay added.

Apart from Cabesay, 12 other examinees from public and private tertiary schools in the Davao region made it to the top 10.

Cyntal Arra Sabatin Dayag of the University of Mindanao Tagum Campus was among the six who achieved the highest rating of 92.30.

Three other examinees from Southern Mindanao also made it to the top ten.

Out of the 60,896 examinees in the elementary teachers board exam, 24,819 passed, resulting in a passing rate of 40.76.

