VisMin Tourism Congress and Travel Sale Features Tourism Experts and Exclusive Travel Packages

The Hotel, Resort, and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI), in coordination with Global-Link MP, will be hosting the VisMin Tourism Congress and Travel Sale on July 13-15, 2023, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino.

The 3-day event will feature a 2-day conference focusing on moving forward with the tourism industry. Discussions will include trends and directions, especially by the government regarding tourism, and tools and strategies to keep ahead.

Simultaneously, a 3-day travel sale will feature discounted travel packages, fares, and accommodations that customers can avail of.

VisMin Tourism Congress

Day one of the tourism congress, July 13, 2023, centers around the theme, “The Future of Philippine Tourism.” The program begins at 1:30 PM until 5:45 PM.

It will include sessions about the Mactan-Cebu International Airport to be discussed by GMR Megawide, Investment, and Tax Exemption tools by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, marketing initiatives of the Tourism Promotions Board, and the nation’s direction and local tourism master plan by the Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

Day 2 of the conference, July 14, 2023, from 9 AM until 5:45 PM, highlights the theme, “Staying in the Game,” and includes guest speakers from Google, an international hospitality design firm, Hirsch Bedner Associates, Global Hospitality Solutions, leading revenue management solutions provider IDeaS Revenue Solutions, Philippine Hotel Owners’ Association, and Unionbank. In addition, delegates will learn up-to-date travel trends, using marketing tools effectively, digital banking, sustainable hotel design, and investment strategies toward digitization.

Individual registration rates are P7,500.00 for the early bird rate until June 15, 2023. On the other hand, HRRACI members get a discount rate of P7,000.00. The regular rate is P 10,000.00.

Group registration of 5 exclusively for HRRACI members is also available for only P28,000.00. Registration includes admission to main sessions and exhibitions, a convention badge, a convention kit, lunch and snacks, and a certificate of attendance.

To register, don’t hesitate to contact 0917 850 0332 or click here to fill out the form and email [email protected]

VisMin Travel Sale

The VisMin Travel Sale has over a hundred exhibitors composed of travel agencies, airlines, hotels and resorts, transportation companies, wellness providers, hospitality and tourism schools, and more.

The sale offers luxurious and budget-friendly travel packages, tips, and tools for customers to travel conveniently and safely.

Visit the VisMin Travel Sale on July 13-15, 2023, at the Pacific Grand Ballroom, the ground floor of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. Admission to the expo is free.

The organizer, the Hotel, Resort, and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI), is a nonprofit organization aimed at serving the tourism industry. One of its main thrusts is to promote professionalism across the industry. Its member institutions include hotels, restaurants, resorts, pension houses, bars, and bistros, among many others.

For more information, visit their website or social media pages.

