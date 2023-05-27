Heartwarming Gesture: Bus driver’s biscuit giveaway celebrates daughter’s achievement

CEBU City, Philippines– In a heartwarming display of pride and celebration, a bus driver has captured the attention and admiration of netizens for his touching act of kindness.

This simple gesture not only brightened the day of passengers, but it also served as a tribute to his daughter’s recent achievement.

Netizen salutes bus driver

Hanna Dayap, a netizen, took to social media to share a heartwarming experience she had on a bus during her trip to Gensan.

She recounted how the bus driver, in celebration of his daughter passing the Licensure exam for teachers, handed out biscuits as giveaways to passengers, including herself.

“Salute kay kuyang driver…Proud papa…Congrats sa anak nyo po,” she wrote on the caption.

(A salute to the driver…Proud papa…Congrats to your daughter.)

Gesture of bus driver eased grief

The gesture deeply touched Hanna, especially during a period of profound grief following her mother’s passing. She expressed that the simple act managed to reclaim her happiness, if only for a brief moment.

“I’m in the middle of grieving po, because of my mother’s death…Sobrang down ako , pero kanina, nung inabot sa amin ni manong driver ang biscuit at kitang kita namin sa kanya ang saya sa mga mukha at sobrang proud nya na sa anak nya, na ibsan ang lungkot ko. Na touch ako ng sobra sa gestures ni tatay. Napakasaya ko para sa kanya at sa anak nya. Pa ulit-ulit namin sinabi sa kanya na congratulations,” she said.

(I’m in the middle of grieving because of my mother’s death…I am so down, but earlier, when the driver handed us the biscuit and we saw the happiness on his face and how proud he was for his child, my grief was lessened. I was touched by the gestures of the father. I am also happy for his child. I repeatedly told him congratulations.)

READ: Topnotcher says he had set sights in acing licensure exam for teachers

READ: Video of daughter surprising her father with medals she received goes viral

Parent’s significance

Dayap explained to CDN Digital that she decided to share the gesture on social media with the intention of reminding people about the significance of appreciating the sacrifices made by parents and the crucial role of family support in achieving personal success.

“Kaya naisipan ko i-share ang good vibes na na experience ko today. Para mas lalo natin maappreciate ang parents natin sa lahat ng sakripisyo nila para sa atin,” Dayap said.

(So I decided to share the good vibes from what I experienced today. This is so we can appreciate our parents from all the sacrifices that they did for us.)

The story of kuya bus driver serves as a reminder that we can all find opportunities to spread joy and celebrate the achievements of our loved ones. Whether it’s through a simple gesture or a heartfelt conversation, we have the power to make a positive impact on the lives of those around us.

ALSO READ

LET : 10 Cebu grads top March 2023 exams

LET topnotcher shares secret: Never allow pressure to get the better of you

A mini bus driver and a kitten named Ayala

4Ps beneficiary makes it to top 10 of teachers exam

/dbs