DSWD: 470 beneficiaries from Carcar City graduate from 4Ps

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A total of 470 Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries from Carcar City in south Cebu have already graduated, according to Assistant Secretary Ma. Evelyn Macapobre of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Of the number, 455 beneficiaries were already validated as ‘non-poor households’ under the agency’s Listahanan 3 while the others have already achieved self-sufficiency based on the Social Welfare Development Indicator (SWDI).

But there were also 15 beneficiaries, who were found to have exited the program since they no longer have a child aged 18-years-old or below that is subject to education monitoring.

“Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing,” said Macapobre, who represented DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, during the “Saulog” 4Ps Ceremonial Graduation held on May 24 at the People’s Hall in Carcar City.

With their families’ improved well-being, Macapobre urged the 4Ps graduates to sustain the positive changes in their lives and support their children’s dreams with their determination and resourcefulness.

In the same gathering, Macapobre led the distribution of the “Sertipiko ng Pagkilala” to the 470 4Ps graduates.

The agency’s Central Visayas office also welcomed 911 newly registered 4Ps beneficiaries into the program with at least 30 of them joining the “Pagsugod” Oath of Commitment held on the same day.

The 911 beneficiaries will officially be made part of Set 12 and will receive cash grants in exchange for compliance with the program’s different conditions in education and health.

RELATED STORIES

DSWD-7: Over 75, 000 new 4Ps beneficiaries listed under Set 12

DSWD-7 starts registration of new 4Ps households

Master lists of 4Ps beneficiaries now posted in CV

4Ps supervisors undergo simulation on TB awareness training in Mandaue

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP