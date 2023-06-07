Transformers: Rise of the Beasts unleashed the thrill at IMAX Theatre in SM City Cebu

Bring out the pack and ride with the thrill at SM Cinema as the Transformers: Rise of The Beast takes you back to the full-action war between the Autobots and the Decepticons. Join the spectacle as the events reveal the new Transformer faction – the Maximals, who will ally with Optimus Prime and his faction in the battle to save the Earth. But will the Decepticons let the struggle be easy? What evil force will be unleashed?

Get your SM Cinema tickets now at https://bit.ly/TransformersRiseOfTheBeastsAtSMCinema, at the SM Cinema app, or go to the SM Cinema ticket counters.

Find out in the newest installment of the global phenomenon starring Dominique Fishback playing Elena Wallace and Anthony Ramos playing the character of Noah Diaz, who rides behind the wheels of Autobot Mirage (voiced by Pete Davidson) and forces Optimus Prime (voiced by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee and Arcee (voiced by Liza Koshy) out of hiding.

Transformers: Rise of the Beast was shown in the Gala Premier at SM Megamall and SM City Cebu IMAX Theater. Cinema patrons, partners, media & bloggers, and other personalities joined the force as SM Cinemas presented the exclusive watch party of the live-action film on June 6, ahead of the cinema release on June 7.

At SM City Cebu, several Cebuano Transformers fans also displayed their collections of miniature Transformers and robots, while guests and shoppers enjoyed taking pictures of cosplayers in robot costumes.

Let your imagination take you on the globetrotting adventure from the battles in the old city of New York and the jungle in Peru to the farthest corners of the universe, and enjoy Transformers: Rise of the Beast at SM City Cebu IMAX with a full view of every action-packed scene. Feel the thrill with IMAX digital surround sound system that makes every scene sound exciting. Comfortable seats are waiting for you and your thrill-seeking movie buddies. Best paired with Snack Time’s all-time favorite Popcorn and drinks, your movie experience will surely be fun and exciting.

