African players under Winners FC rule men’s open division of inaugural Ondo Football Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Winners Football Club ruled the coveted men’s open division of the inaugural Ondo Football Cup last weekend at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in South Road Properties (SRP).

Winners FC that consist of African players, including one of Cebu Football Club’s Kore Kore Marius, topped the men’s division after beating JR Impas FC, 2-0, in the championship match on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Before that, they bested Fatboyz FC in a thrilling, 3-2, victory in the semifinals. They also edged Hiroshi Auction FC, 1-0, in the quarterfinals.

Winners FC finished Group 2 with 10 points from their three win, one loss, and one draw card behind Queen City United, to advance to the knockout round.

On the other hand, Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Team D topped the boys 15 division. They defeated Cebu United-A, 1-0, in their finals match.

In the girls 15 division, Saint Theresa’s College (STC) emerged as champion after racking up 15 points from their unbeaten 5-0 (win-loss) record. Cebu United FC finished second after earning 12 points from their 4-1 (win-loss) card.

Ondo Football Club clinched two titles in the tournament by ruling the boys-13 and the boys-19 categories.

The other winning clubs were Cebu FC-B in the players nine category, Real Galaxy A in the players 11, DBTC in the boys-17 category, Cebu Elite FC in the women’s division, Dungkoy FC in the mixed open, and Fatboyz FC in the 40-above.

Despite being rescheduled, the inaugural football tournament organized by football patron Ondo Villordon drew more than a hundred football teams/clubs from in and outside Cebu.

The tournament was supposedly scheduled last June 2-4, but was moved to a later date, after its original venue, the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) was closed for massive renovation.

