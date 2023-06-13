Next Suroy Suroy would be in the metro

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Following the success of the midwest leg of this year’s Suroy Suroy Sugbo, Capitol officials are looking at holding its next edition in the metro.

The fourth Suroy Suroy for 2023 will be held in the three independent cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and the town of Cordova.

Called the Suroy Suroy sa Sugbo: Urban Adventure, it will take place this September, said Maria Lester Ybañez, the provincial tourism officer.

Before, the Suroy Suroy Sugbo: Urban Adventure only covered Mandaue City and Cordova town.

“This time, we will be including Cebu City and Lapu-Lapu City as this is the thrust of the governor (Gwendolyn Garcia),” Ybañez said.

Midwest

The Capitol’s flagship tourism caravan kicked off its third edition this year with Explore Midwest. It took place between June 10 and June 12, covering at least seven localities.

These are the towns of Tabuelan, Tuburan, Asturias, Balamban, Pinamungajan, Aloguinsan, and Toledo City.

At least 400 participants, including officials from national government agencies, joined the three-day excursion.

Some of the highlights in the recent Suroy Suroy were the inclusion of new destinations such as a viewing deck in Tuburan town called Tuburan 360.

Sitting atop the mountain barangay of Kabangkalan, the establishment was launched last June 4. Guests of the Suroy Suroy Sugbo: Explore Midwest were among the first to visit and experience it.

Organizers also rolled out new activities such as bus tours in shipbuilding sites in Balamban. The guests had the opportunity to visit ship makers Austal Philippines and Tsuneishi.

According to Ybañez, they decided to prioritize “experiences” in the latest leg of Suroy Suroy, saying that visitors expect “experiential tourism.”

“It’s about experiences. Our guests wanted more time to experience (each destination),” said Ybañez.

Last weekend’s Suroy Suroy was also the second time the provincial government promoted the midwestern localities of the island province.

The last was in 2012, said Ybañez, who later called the event a “success.”

“The last time we had ‘Explore Midwest’ was in 2012, and that’s why we’re so grateful this time, its return became a success,” she added.

