Cebu Daily Newscast: Basket brawl in Mandaue: Player from Brgy. Opao banned from all city-organized tourneys

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, June 15.

For initiating an ugly on-court brawl during a basketball game on Saturday, June 10, a 21-year-old player from Mandaue City has been banned from all city-organized sports tournaments.

The Mandaue City Sports Office (MCSO) decided to ban the player (name withheld) for allegedly starting a commotion during a basketball game of the ongoing Mayor’s Cup Junior Division (21-under) last Saturday, June 10.

Another Cebuano singer has made a big impression on the international stage. Rolando “Bunot” Abante grabbed the spotlight during the audition rounds for America’s Got Talent (AGT). Nervous and overwhelmed, Abante got a hug from one of the judges, supermodel, Heidi Klum. After sharing with the crowd that to be on the AGT stage is one of his biggest dreams, Abante started singing Michael Bolton’s “When a Man Loves a Woman.” Concubinage charge filed against married male nurse, mistress caught in Cebu City motel A complaint for concubinage was filed on Tuesday, June 13, against a married man and his alleged mistress who were arrested by the police in a motel in downtown Cebu City on Sunday. Police Senior Master Sergeant Ramil Tanggol of the San Nicolas Police Station said that the two, who are both nurses by profession, violated Article 334 of the Revised Penal Code. Ellen Adarna quits smoking to ‘prepare my body to get pregnant’ Ellen Adarna is finally quitting smoking after 17 long years, as she prepares to conceive her first child with her husband Derek Ramsay this year. The actress, 35, made public her decision to say goodbye to her “last vice” through her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 13.

