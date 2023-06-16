Cebu Daily Newscast: Architect Licensure Exam: 2 Cebu graduates land in top 5

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Friday, June 16.

Two Cebu-based graduates landed in the Top 10 of the June 2023 Licensure Examination for Architects.

Marynelle Charis Mangasep Baysa and Janrea Caballero Cuyos ranked 5th after garnering an average rating of 83.90 percent.

Baysa and Cuyos are both graduates of the University of San Carlos.

A 6.2 earthquake shook parts of southern Luzon early Thursday morning, June 15, 2023, with tremors also being felt in portions of Metro Manila, according to state seismologists.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the tectonic tremor occurred at 10:19 a.m., four kilometers southwest of Calatagan, Batangas, and had a depth of 103 kilometers.

Phivolcs said that an earthquake with Intensity IV was felt in Quezon City.

In Ormoc City, a bread vendor died after being hit by lightning on Wednesday afternoon in Barangay R.M. Tan of this city.

Danny Ramirez, 40, a resident of Sitio Bogo, Barangay Curva, Ormoc City, took shelter inside a bamboo shed during a heavy downpour when lightning struck.

Jhong Hilario is definitely somebody/ who believes that age is just a number. This was after the actor-host-dancer earned his Political Science degree Magna Cum Laude at 46 years old.

The actor proudly shares his graduation photo on his social media accounts with the caption, “Virgilio “Jhong” V. Hilario Jr, AB Political Science, Arellano University, Magna Cum Laude.”

