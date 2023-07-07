Cebu Daily Newscast: Cebu dentist attacked in clinic

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Friday, July 7.

A 41-year-old dentist is now in a hospital after being attacked by two unidentified perpetrators on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in his clinic in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

A total of P58,600 cash was returned to police stations here as of Thursday morning, July 6, 2023, from the money that fell out of the bag of a collector at the South Road Properties (SRP) last July 4.

Hong Kong-born American singer Coco Lee died at 48 on Wednesday following a suicide attempt that left her in a coma, Lee’s two sisters, Carol and Nancy Lee, said in a statement on Instagram and Facebook.

A budding Cebuano designer is turning heads with his Little Mermaid-inspired creation that is made out of trash.

Lee Paras, 19, won the grand prize in a private company’s trash-to-fashion contest.

RELATED STORIES

One of his attackers told Dr. Charles Sia, ‘Daku kay ka atraso sa akoa’

P4 million in cash flies out of bag in SRP, collector pleads finders to return money

‘Queen of rock ‘n’ roll’ Tina Turner dies at 83

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP