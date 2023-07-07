Cebu Daily Newscast: Cebu dentist attacked in clinic
Friday, July 7.
Cebu dentist attacked in clinic
A 41-year-old dentist is now in a hospital after being attacked by two unidentified perpetrators on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in his clinic in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.
Collector who lost cash at SRP says P1.9M still missing
A total of P58,600 cash was returned to police stations here as of Thursday morning, July 6, 2023, from the money that fell out of the bag of a collector at the South Road Properties (SRP) last July 4.
Coco Lee, Hong Kong-born singer, dies at 48 after suicide attempt
Hong Kong-born American singer Coco Lee died at 48 on Wednesday following a suicide attempt that left her in a coma, Lee’s two sisters, Carol and Nancy Lee, said in a statement on Instagram and Facebook.
Young Cebuano designer’s trash-to-fashion creation is turning heads
A budding Cebuano designer is turning heads with his Little Mermaid-inspired creation that is made out of trash.
Lee Paras, 19, won the grand prize in a private company’s trash-to-fashion contest.
