Cebu Daily Newscast: Diesel and kerosene increase, gasoline slightly down
Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.
Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, July 11.
FUEL PRICES: Diesel and kerosene increase, gasoline slightly down
Pump prices of petroleum products will have mixed movements on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, according to local oil firms.
In separate advisories, the oil companies said they would raise the price of diesel by 75 centavos per liter. The price of kerosene will likewise rise by 50 centavos per liter.
Meanwhile, gasoline will see its second week of price rollback, as it is expected to decline by 20 centavos per liter.
7 injured after bus rams into roadside store in Carcar
A drinking session in a roadside store in Carcar City on Monday, July 10, 2023, ended almost fatally after a passenger bus lost control and crashed into the establishment.
The accident happened along the Diversion Road in Sitio Cogon, Brgy. Poblacion around 4 a.m. on Monday, with at least seven individuals rushed to a nearby hospital, the Carcar City Police Station confirmed.
Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways, killing 1 person
Heavy rain spawned extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures on Sunday night, as much of the rest of the Northeast U.S. began bracing for potentially punishing rains.
As the storm moved east, the National Weather Service extended flash flood warnings into Connecticut, including the cities of Stamford and Greenwich, before creeping into Massachusetts. Forecasters said some areas could get as much as 5 inches (12 centimeters) of rain.
Podway may be the future of transportation in Danao City
Imagine travelling on a car-like suspended transport system when in Danao City in northern Cebu.
Dorothy Pinyoloya, CEO of Transit X, said their company has allocated an initial investment of $759 million on Danao City, of which, about $300 to $500 million will be spent on the manufacture a podway in the city.
If everything would push through according to plan, Pinyoloya said they hope to also employ at least 2,000 residents in their manufacturing plant.
