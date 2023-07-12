Cebu Daily Newscast: What you should do when bitten by a snake

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, July 12.

When Vince Saz from San Fernando, Cebu shared on social media about his and his friends’ encounter with a cobra in a mountainous area of the town, netizens reacted in fear.

Cobras, like any other snakes, like to live in places where they are not easily spotted. This is to increase their chances of grabbing a meal. Hence, snake bites on humans do happen sometimes.

CDN Digital is sharing some some tips from experts on how to deal with snake bites such as laying the patient down in a comfortable and safe position and making sure the the bitten limb is immobilied with a splint or sling and applying pressure to the affected part if necessary.

Another tip from experts is to seek immediate medical attention.

A female teenager in Mandaue City carried her dead sister’s picture as she did the graduation walk to receive the latter’s high school diploma.

This was after Trina Ouano, 18, of the Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School, passed away due to complications caused by diabetes days before her graduation.

A 23-year-old single mother was arrested with an estimated 340,000 pesos worth of suspected shabu. This was during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City on Tuesday afternoon, July 11, 2023.

The joint anti-illegal drugs operation was conducted at 1:35 p.m. by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas, the Naval Forces Central, and the policemen from Pardo Police Station.

Operatives arrested the subject of the buy-bust operation, who was identified as Jonalyn Hamili, a single mother of three and a resident of Barangay Inayawan.

Nakurat kuno ang papa ni Awra Briguela nga si Mr. Oneal Brian sa dihang nahibaw-an niya nga wala na diay nag-istar ang iyang anak sulod sa unom na ka buwan sa condo unit sa manager niini nga si Vice Ganda.

Nahibaw-an lang ni sa papa ni Awra sa dihang nagkaistorya sila ni Vice tungod sa nasudlan nga kagubot sa batang aktor.

Gibilin ni Mr. Oneal kang Vice ang anak isip manager niini. Mao nga nakurat na lang siya human nabalitaan niya ang pagkaapil niini sa usa ka kagubot nga misangko pa gyod sa pagkapriso ni Awra.

Mao ni ang gibalita ni Ogie Diaz sa YouTube channel niini nga “Showbiz Update” nga gi-upload sa alas 8 sa gabii sa Hulyo 10.

RELATED STORIES

Netizens on cobra spotted in San Fernando, Cebu: ‘Kahadlok!’

Indonesian singer dies after being bitten by a cobra while performing

Mandaue student dies of lung disease months before graduation

Heartbreaking: Mom passes away after preparing daughter’s surprise 18th birthday party

Buy-bust in Cebu City: Former DJ, waiter caught with P340K shabu

Awra Briguela nagsinungaling daw sa tatay, pati tuloy si Vice Ganda nadamay

Awra Briguela tinulungan ni Vice Ganda na makalaya, PA ni Ion Perez ang sumundo sa kulungan

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP