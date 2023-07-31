AEG grabs solo lead in 5th Corporate Cup team standings

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The defending champions, AEG Building Prints, remained undefeated in the ongoing 5th Corporate Cup of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) after beating Modern Windows, 71-63, on Sunday evening, at the Benedicto College Cebu City campus gymnasium.

AEG grabbed the solo lead in the team standings after clinching their fourth straight win in the tournament, while inflicting Modern Windows’ second loss in four games.

Zach Elisha Go put on a superb outing on the floor, dropping 19 points with seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Team captain Bong Gabison scored 14 points with four boards, one assist, and block, and Duane Anino added 12 points.

AEG led as much as 11 points, 71-60, in the final stretch, but they had to endure eight lead changes and eight deadlocks against the equally determined Modern Windows squad.

AEG’s bench helped the team big time after chipping in 53 points over Modern Window’s 38.

Lemuel Aspacio scored 23 points, while Anthony Bejanting added 10 in Modern Window’s losing efforts.

In the other game on Sunday, Boysent Paint improved to a 3-1 (win-loss) record to grab the No. 2 spot in the team standings by defeating Landlite, 76-68.

Chester Hinagdanan erupted for 27 points with six rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block.

Ryan Sarzuelo and Miggy Aparri scored 13 and 12 points, each.

Landlite’s John Therese Buhawi had 28 points while Gil Dumadag added 14 points as their team dropped to a 1-3 record.

Meanwhile, Buildrite edged Diamond Built, 81-79, behind Michael Cinco’s incredible 37-point game. Cinco paired it with 10 boards, one assist, and three steals as Buildrite improved to a 2-2 record, while Dimaond Built dropped to a 1-3 card in the team standings.

Lastly, Cebu Home Builders won over Kirby Building Systems, 78-62. Kimboy Marilao and Jonas Panerio tandemed in Cebu Home Builders victory by scoring 20 and 19 points, respectively. Teammate Kimkim Rebosura added 17, while Kirby Building’s Jorence Zamora had 22 points in their losing efforts.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu Architects Basketball Club: AEG Building Prints ekes past Diamond Built

AEG, Boysen get second straight wins in Cebu Architects Basketball Club hoops

5th Corporate Cup kicks off July 9

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP