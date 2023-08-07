Boysen Paint demolishes Buildrite in 5th Corporate Cup on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boysen Paint demolished Buildrite, 90-78, in their game in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club’s (CABC) 5th Corporate Cup held at the Benedicto College gymnasium on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Chester Hinagdanan unloaded 29 points with six rebounds, five assists, and one steal to lead Boysen Paint to their lopsided win.

Miggy Aparri also had a great game for Boysen Paint with his double-double outing of 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Their teammates, Michael Judilla and Criz Matunog, chipped in 18 and 11 points, respectively.

Buildrite’s Michael Cinco also had a double-double outing of 30 points and 15 rebounds but it wasn’t enough to lift his team to the winning side.

Elmer Laguna scored 12, and James Carcueva added 10 points in Buildrite’s defeat.

The defending champions, AEG Building Prints, beat Cebu Home Builders, 64-55.

Team captain Bong Gabison led the team with 16 points, while Paolo Alberto and Dexsel Caadan each scored 11 points.

Kimboy Marilao and Darren Morandante scored 16 and 15 points in Cebu Home Builders’ losing efforts.

Meanwhile, Diamond Built edged Landline 74-67, behind Cinyzar Escodne’s 20-point outing.

John Therese Buhawe and Jojo Aneslagon scored 15 points apiece in Landlite’s defeat.

Lastly, Modern Windows eked out a hard-fought win against Kirby Building Systems, 65-60, with Ferdinand Tiro leading them with 14 markers.

