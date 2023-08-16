Cebu Daily Newscast: Reah Mae Tocmo’s angry kin confront killer: Bayran ni nimo, malata ka sa prisohan!

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, August 16.

The family of 19-year-old Reah Mae Tocmo, who was found tied and stuffed inside a cardboard box, expressed their determination to file a case against her alleged killer, Simeon Gabutero Jr to make sure that he would be locked up for a very long time.

The victim’s family, who are natives of Davao del Norte, arrived in Cebu on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. They then immediately went to the Labangon Police Station to confront Gabutero.

In another news, a mother and her son died after the motorcycle they were riding on crashed into a passenger bus. This happened along the national highway in Barangay Minolos, Barili town in southwestern Cebu on early Tuesday morning, August 15, 2023.

The victims were identified by police as Beby Maambong, and his mother, Nancy Maambong. Both are residents of Labangon Santa Lucia, Asturias town, Cebu.

The driver of the bus was identified by police as Roldan Niere, 45, a resident of El Pardo, Boljoon, Cebu.

Police Major Janus Giangan, Barili Police Station chief, said that the victims were traveling south from Asturias Cebu towards Dumanjug when they encroached on the opposite lane and crashed head-on into the bus that was traveling northbound.

The Cebu City Transportation Office is set to file charges this week against the people involved in the commotion last Saturday, August 12, in Barangay Sirao, Cebu City.

According to Raquel Arce, CCTO head, these people allegedly harassed the CCTO personnel during their operations outside the famous flower garden in the barangay.

Arce said that they had already requested the Cebu City Police Office to identify all the people involved in the commotion.

One TikTok video by Marian Rivera showing a dance move has become a sensation on the Internet.

Marian’s video captured the hearts of millions, with a staggering 76 million views within days of its posting on Friday, August 11.

In the video, Marian effortlessly showcases her graceful dance moves, dancing to Jessie J’s infectious hit “Pricetag.”

In the trending video, Marian kept it simple by wearing only a white loose shirt, sweatpants, and a cap.

